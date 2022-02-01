See All Rheumatologists in New Smyrna Beach, FL
Dr. Maria Vintimilla, MD

Rheumatology
3.0 (44)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Maria Vintimilla, MD

Dr. Maria Vintimilla, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand, Adventhealth Fish Memorial, AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, Adventhealth Palm Coast and Halifax Health Medical Center.

Dr. Vintimilla works at Ailani and Ailani MDs in New Smyrna Beach, FL with other offices in Daytona Beach, FL and Port Orange, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vintimilla's Office Locations

    Pccc of Volusia LLC
    1055 N Dixie Fwy Ste 1, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 423-0505
    Pulmonary Critical Care Consultants of Volusia
    575 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste B, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 671-6333
    Pulmonry Critcal Care Consltnts
    780 Dunlawton Ave Ste 1, Port Orange, FL 32127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 322-6111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • AdventHealth DeLand
  • Adventhealth Fish Memorial
  • AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
  • Adventhealth Palm Coast
  • Halifax Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Feb 01, 2022
    I have been a patient of this Dr for 3 years now. I find her to be very caring and sympathetic to my needs. Drs offices work like any other business- they like to get paid. If you don't cancel in a timely manner, then it's their call whether they see you again. Habitual no shows cost them $$. I had to cancel hours before, and she didn't charge me. But, if it becomes a habit, I'm sure she will. She allows me to be my own advocate. It's my body, if I choose to not take drugs- it's my right. Love Dr V!
    Lynne — Feb 01, 2022
    About Dr. Maria Vintimilla, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1205952033
    Education & Certifications

    • BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Rheumatology
