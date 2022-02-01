Dr. Maria Vintimilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vintimilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Vintimilla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Vintimilla, MD
Dr. Maria Vintimilla, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand, Adventhealth Fish Memorial, AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, Adventhealth Palm Coast and Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Vintimilla works at
Dr. Vintimilla's Office Locations
Pccc of Volusia LLC1055 N Dixie Fwy Ste 1, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 Directions (386) 423-0505
Pulmonary Critical Care Consultants of Volusia575 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste B, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 671-6333
Pulmonry Critcal Care Consltnts780 Dunlawton Ave Ste 1, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 322-6111
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth DeLand
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of this Dr for 3 years now. I find her to be very caring and sympathetic to my needs. Drs offices work like any other business- they like to get paid. If you don't cancel in a timely manner, then it's their call whether they see you again. Habitual no shows cost them $$. I had to cancel hours before, and she didn't charge me. But, if it becomes a habit, I'm sure she will. She allows me to be my own advocate. It's my body, if I choose to not take drugs- it's my right. Love Dr V!
About Dr. Maria Vintimilla, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1205952033
Education & Certifications
- BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vintimilla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vintimilla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vintimilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vintimilla works at
Dr. Vintimilla has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vintimilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vintimilla speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Vintimilla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vintimilla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vintimilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vintimilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.