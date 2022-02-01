Overview of Dr. Maria Vintimilla, MD

Dr. Maria Vintimilla, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand, Adventhealth Fish Memorial, AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, Adventhealth Palm Coast and Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Vintimilla works at Ailani and Ailani MDs in New Smyrna Beach, FL with other offices in Daytona Beach, FL and Port Orange, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.