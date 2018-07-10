See All Ophthalmologists in Ann Arbor, MI
Dr. Maria Woodward, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Maria Woodward, MD

Dr. Maria Woodward, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.

Dr. Woodward works at KELLOGG EYE CENTER in Ann Arbor, MI with other offices in Northville, MI and Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Woodward's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Regents of the Univ. of Michigan
    1000 Wall St, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 764-5106
  2. 2
    University of Michigan Northville Health Center
    39901 Traditions Dr, Northville, MI 48168 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 305-4400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Michigan Sinus at Livonia Center for Specialty Care
    19900 Haggerty Rd Ste 111, Livonia, MI 48152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 432-7811

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital - University of Michigan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat LASIK
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 10, 2018
    I received excellent care from Dr. Woodward! She is incredibly kind and patient. My cataract surgery was very successful and I am grateful for her knowledge.
    Melissa in Ann Arbor, MI — Jul 10, 2018
    About Dr. Maria Woodward, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992833248
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University
    Internship
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
