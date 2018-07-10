Overview of Dr. Maria Woodward, MD

Dr. Maria Woodward, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Woodward works at KELLOGG EYE CENTER in Ann Arbor, MI with other offices in Northville, MI and Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.