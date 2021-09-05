Overview of Dr. Marian Kamath, MD

Dr. Marian Kamath, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Kamath works at Island Primary Medical Care Associates PC in Massapequa, NY with other offices in Babylon, NY and Wantagh, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.