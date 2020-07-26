See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Marianna Yugrakh, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Marianna Yugrakh, MD

Neurology
2.6 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marianna Yugrakh, MD

Dr. Marianna Yugrakh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Yugrakh works at Columbia Primary Care - Midtown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Yugrakh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown
    51 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York
    710 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Bite Related Headache Relief Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Paroxysmal Hemicrania Chevron Icon
Chronic Tension-Type Headache Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Icepick Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Intractable Pain Syndromes Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Occipital Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Yugrakh?

    Jul 26, 2020
    I recently had a virtual appointment with Dr. Yugrakh and had an excellent experience. I found her to be thorough and compassionate. I did not experience any issues with wait time or her bedside manner. Her advice, diagnosis, tests ordered, and the medication she prescribed have been spot on. I am grateful to have found her and to be in her care. She has been responsive to my inquiries in a timely manner. I highly recommend her!
    Laura Leigh Smith — Jul 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marianna Yugrakh, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marianna Yugrakh, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yugrakh to family and friends

    Dr. Yugrakh's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Yugrakh

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marianna Yugrakh, MD.

    About Dr. Marianna Yugrakh, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265758726
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital Center|St. Lukes Roosevelt Hospital Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marianna Yugrakh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yugrakh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yugrakh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yugrakh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yugrakh works at Columbia Primary Care - Midtown in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Yugrakh’s profile.

    Dr. Yugrakh has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yugrakh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Yugrakh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yugrakh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yugrakh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yugrakh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Marianna Yugrakh, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.