Overview of Dr. Marianne Wizda, MD

Dr. Marianne Wizda, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



Dr. Wizda works at WHS OB/GYN Care in Washington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.