Dr. Marianne Wizda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wizda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marianne Wizda, MD
Overview of Dr. Marianne Wizda, MD
Dr. Marianne Wizda, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Dr. Wizda works at
Dr. Wizda's Office Locations
-
1
WHS OB/GYN Care104 Wellness Way Bldg 2, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 225-3640
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wizda?
About Dr. Marianne Wizda, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1679543615
Education & Certifications
- Magee Hosp
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wizda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wizda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wizda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wizda works at
Dr. Wizda has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wizda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wizda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wizda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wizda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wizda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.