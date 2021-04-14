Dr. Maribel Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maribel Hernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maribel Hernandez, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Locations
-
1
Lankenau Hospital100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (484) 476-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lankenau Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hernandez?
An excellent physician. One of the premier physicians in this country in the treatment of POTS.
About Dr. Maribel Hernandez, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992700959
Education & Certifications
- The Med College Of Pa
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Dr. Hernandez has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioversion and Elective, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hernandez speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.