Overview

Dr. Maribel Hernandez, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.



Dr. Hernandez works at Lankenau Heart Center-Mezzanine Level in Wynnewood, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioversion and Elective along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.