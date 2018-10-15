Dr. Marielisa Sedrish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sedrish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marielisa Sedrish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marielisa Sedrish, MD
Dr. Marielisa Sedrish, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Highland Community Hospital, Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sedrish works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sedrish's Office Locations
-
1
Gulf Coast Rheumatology Associates1051 Gause Blvd Ste 440, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 280-6770
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Community Hospital
- Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sedrish?
Absolutely love Dr. Sedrish finally a doctor who looked at what was going on with me and came up with a diagnosis. I have been suffering for many years. Just can’t say enough good things about her.
About Dr. Marielisa Sedrish, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962561191
Education & Certifications
- Interim LSU Public Hospital
- Driscoll Childrens Hospital
- Beekman Downtown Hosp
- Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sedrish has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sedrish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sedrish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sedrish works at
Dr. Sedrish speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sedrish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sedrish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sedrish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sedrish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.