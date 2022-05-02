Dr. Lazard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marielle Lazard, MD
Overview
Dr. Marielle Lazard, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orange City, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand and Adventhealth Fish Memorial.
Locations
Daytona Heart Group938 Saxon Blvd Ste 101-C, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 774-5485
Adventhealth Fish Memorial1055 Saxon Blvd, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 917-5016
Halifax Health Uf Health Medical Center of Delton3300 E Halifax Crossing Blvd, Deltona, FL 32725 Directions (386) 425-6100MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Daytona Heart Group630 W PLYMOUTH AVE, Deland, FL 32720 Directions (386) 734-3654
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth DeLand
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very attentive. Responsive.
About Dr. Marielle Lazard, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Cree
- 1912040197
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lazard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazard has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lazard speaks Cree.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.