Dr. Mariko Yasuda, MD

Dermatopathology
3.8 (6)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mariko Yasuda, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Yasuda works at Mghfc Pediatric Dermatology Program in Boston, MA with other offices in Newton Center, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Mghfc Pediatric Dermatology Program
    50 Staniford St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 726-2914
  2. 2
    2 WELLS AVE, Newton Center, MA 02459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 658-9310

Hospital Affiliations
  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hair Loss
Warts
Skin Cancer
Hair Loss
Warts
Skin Cancer

Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 12, 2021
    I was evaluated by Dr Yasuda after other dermatologists told me my lesion was just a “ oil gland on my face”. Dr Yasuda quickly diagnosed then biopsy followed to confirm. Dr Yasuda was correct.
    — Jun 12, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Mariko Yasuda, MD
    About Dr. Mariko Yasuda, MD

    • Dermatopathology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073741385
    Education & Certifications

    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mariko Yasuda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yasuda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yasuda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Yasuda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yasuda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yasuda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yasuda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

