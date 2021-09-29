Dr. Marilynn Sultana-Gallick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sultana-Gallick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marilynn Sultana-Gallick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marilynn Sultana-Gallick, MD
Dr. Marilynn Sultana-Gallick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus.
Dr. Sultana-Gallick's Office Locations
Cataract and Eye Consultants Of Michigan29753 Hoover Rd Ste A, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 573-4333
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sultana's professionalism is outstanding. She did cataract surgery for both myself and my wife. She quickly identified my glaucoma diagnosis and made sure that it was controlled before I left her office. She continues to monitor my progress. She was solely responsible for diagnosing my wife's meningioma which quickly resulted in surgery and complete recovery. We are indebted to her for her outstanding skill in diagnosing problems even before we had any symptoms. She is thorough and very concerned about the well being for her patients.
About Dr. Marilynn Sultana-Gallick, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1366445769
Education & Certifications
- Kresge Eye Inst
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
