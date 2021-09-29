Overview of Dr. Marilynn Sultana-Gallick, MD

Dr. Marilynn Sultana-Gallick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus.



Dr. Sultana-Gallick works at Cataract and Eye Consultants Of Michigan in Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.