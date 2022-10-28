See All Addiction Psychiatrists in Jenkintown, PA
Dr. Marina Goldman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Marina Goldman, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
3.4 (14)
Map Pin Small Jenkintown, PA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Marina Goldman, MD

Dr. Marina Goldman, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.

Dr. Goldman works at Marina Goldman MD in Jenkintown, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Goldman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nmc Homecare
    1250 Greenwood Ave Ste 4, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 740-3690

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Adjustment Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Goldman?

Oct 28, 2022
Excellent!!! Having worked in healthcare for 40 years I can say without any reservation that you are in the best hands possible. Dr Goldman listens, cares about your well-being and has tremendous knowledge of psychiatry, including addiction and other medical issues. Her medication management is superb. She will not prescribe medication unless it is needed, checks for interactions with other meds you are taking and stops medications when no longer required. You won’t find a more knowledgeable, caring and ethical physician.
— Oct 28, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Marina Goldman, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marina Goldman, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Goldman to family and friends

Dr. Goldman's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Goldman

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marina Goldman, MD.

About Dr. Marina Goldman, MD

Specialties
  • Addiction Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1609060326
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marina Goldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Goldman works at Marina Goldman MD in Jenkintown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Goldman’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Marina Goldman, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.