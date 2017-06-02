Dr. Haghour-Vwich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marina Haghour-Vwich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marina Haghour-Vwich, MD
Dr. Marina Haghour-Vwich, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wayne, NJ.
Dr. Haghour-Vwich works at
Dr. Haghour-Vwich's Office Locations
-
1
Wayne Behavioral Service LLC401 Hamburg Tpke Ste 302, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 790-9222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haghour-Vwich?
Dr. Haghour is a very understanding doctor. She really takes the time to listen to what her patients are saying and is able to help them. My grandmother is a patient of hers and I've heard nothing but positive feed back about Dr. Haghour, mind you, my grandmother is a very hard person to please. I would recommend Dr. Haghour to the highest standards. She takes her profession very seriously.
About Dr. Marina Haghour-Vwich, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1063612059
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haghour-Vwich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haghour-Vwich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haghour-Vwich works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Haghour-Vwich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haghour-Vwich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haghour-Vwich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haghour-Vwich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.