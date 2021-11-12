See All Neurologists in Forest Hills, NY
Dr. Marina Neystat, MD

Neurology
4.1 (23)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marina Neystat, MD

Dr. Marina Neystat, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Moscow Med Stomatologic Institute Moscow Russia and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Neystat works at ADVANCED MEDICAL CARE PLLC in Forest Hills, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Neystat's Office Locations

    Advanced Medical Care, Queens
    10124 Queens Blvd Ste A, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 896-2286
    Advanced Medical Care, Brooklyn
    1725 E 12th St Ste 501, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 896-2286
    101 24 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 261-8881
    Advanced Medical Care Pllc
    1117 Brighton Beach Ave Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 998-9900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyradiculoneuropathy Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebellar Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Rebound Headache Chevron Icon
Friedreich's Ataxia Chevron Icon
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuro Interventions Chevron Icon
Neuroimaging Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marina Neystat, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marina Neystat, MD?
    About Dr. Marina Neystat, MD

    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew, Polish, Romanian, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1124013990
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Med Center
    Internship
    • Long Island Jewish Med Ctr|Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Moscow Med Stomatologic Institute Moscow Russia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marina Neystat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neystat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Neystat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neystat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Neystat has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neystat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Neystat speaks Hebrew, Polish, Romanian, Russian and Spanish.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Neystat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neystat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neystat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neystat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

