Overview of Dr. Marina Vengalil, MD

Dr. Marina Vengalil, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Garland, TX. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi University Medical College, Kottayam, Kerala, India and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Vengalil works at Dallas Internal Medicine Specialists in Garland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Osteoporosis and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.