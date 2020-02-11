Overview of Dr. Mario Cala, DPM

Dr. Mario Cala, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cala works at PerfectFeetCare Podiatry Centers in Miami, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.