Dr. Mario Cala, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Cala, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mario Cala, DPM
Dr. Mario Cala, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cala works at
Dr. Cala's Office Locations
-
1
PerfectFeetCare Podiatry Centers13651 SW 26th St, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 491-2322
-
2
John P. Marion D.p.m. P.A.4410 W 16th Ave Ste 53, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 558-7437
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cala?
Great doctor
About Dr. Mario Cala, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1316234024
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cala accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cala works at
Dr. Cala has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cala speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.