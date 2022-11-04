Overview

Dr. Mario Garza, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital, North Central Baptist Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Garza works at Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.