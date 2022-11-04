Dr. Mario Garza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Garza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mario Garza, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital, North Central Baptist Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Garza works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio855 Proton Rd, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 614-1234Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
- North Central Baptist Hospital
- St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I appreciated the friendliness of the staff and Dr. Garza. Very was professional and attentive. All my questions were answered before and after my procedure. Once I came to in recovery I felt great and rested. The results of my procedure were shared and explained to me. I would definitely recommend Dr. Garza in the future.
About Dr. Mario Garza, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194719666
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Gastroenterology
