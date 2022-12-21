Dr. Mario Longoria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Longoria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Longoria, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mario Longoria, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with St. David's Georgetown Hospital, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.
Dr. Longoria works at
Locations
Central Texas Surgical Associates PA7200 Wyoming Springs Dr Ste 500, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 503-4916Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Rushed to the hospital found out I had stage 3 Colon cancer.before they could operate my colon ruptured Dr.longoia did the surgery I did not have insurance but dr.longoia worked with me with paying him.5 yrs later I'm still here cancer free.could never repay him for what he did for me.thanks.love you doc and the staff
About Dr. Mario Longoria, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery
- University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Longoria has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Longoria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Longoria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Longoria works at
Dr. Longoria has seen patients for Appendicitis, Wound Repair and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Longoria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Longoria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longoria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Longoria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Longoria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.