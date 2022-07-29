Overview of Dr. Mario Peichev, MD

Dr. Mario Peichev, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Med Academic Sofia and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.



Dr. Peichev works at BROOKDALE HOSPITAL MEDICAL CTR in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Astoria, NY and Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease, Anemia and Thalassemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.