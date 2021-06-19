See All Plastic Surgeons in Hialeah, FL
Dr. Mario Reyes-Serrano, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.1 (26)
Map Pin Small Hialeah, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mario Reyes-Serrano, MD

Dr. Mario Reyes-Serrano, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hialeah, FL. 

Dr. Reyes-Serrano works at Aphrodite Cosmetic Surgery Spa, Hialeah, FL in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reyes-Serrano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aphrodite Cosmetic Surgery Spa
    365 W 49th St, Hialeah, FL 33012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 433-8415
  2. 2
    10300 SW 72nd St Ste 311, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 271-1444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Larkin Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Benign Tumor
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Ptosis
Benign Tumor
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Ptosis

Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mario Reyes-Serrano, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1265481766
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mario Reyes-Serrano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyes-Serrano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reyes-Serrano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reyes-Serrano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes-Serrano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes-Serrano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyes-Serrano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyes-Serrano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

