Overview of Dr. Mario Cerdan, MD

Dr. Mario Cerdan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center, Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Cerdan works at Dr. Mario Cerdan Trevino in Brownsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Dementia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.