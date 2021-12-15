Dr. Mario Cerdan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cerdan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Cerdan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mario Cerdan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center, Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.
Dr. Mario Cerdan Trevino275 E Morrison Rd Ste 2, Brownsville, TX 78526 Directions (956) 396-8779
- Valley Regional Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
DR Treviño cares about his patients. You can hear it in his voice when he talks to you. He is very experienced and knowledgeable. His staff is very accommodating and helpful. I will continue having him care for me, and will recommend him to family and friends.
About Dr. Mario Cerdan, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA
Dr. Cerdan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cerdan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cerdan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cerdan has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Dementia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cerdan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Cerdan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cerdan.
