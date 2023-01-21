Overview

Dr. Marion Bobb-McKoy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Bobb-McKoy works at Cross County Cardiology- Mount Sinai in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Paramus, NJ and Haledon, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.