Overview

Dr. Marion Schertzer, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Schertzer works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA and Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Intestinal Obstruction and Excision of Rectal Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.