Overview

Dr. Marios Gagos, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Gagos works at Gagos Cardiovascular Medicine PLLC in Astoria, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.