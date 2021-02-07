Overview

Dr. Mariquit Sendelbach, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Farmington, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Sendelbach works at South Oakland Gastroenterology Associates in Farmington, MI with other offices in Commerce Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroparesis, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.