Dr. Mariquit Sendelbach, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mariquit Sendelbach, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Farmington, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Sendelbach works at
Locations
-
1
South Oakland Gastroenterology Associates23133 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 200, Farmington, MI 48336 Directions (248) 471-8982
-
2
Dmc Huron Valley-sinai Hospital1 William Carls Dr, Commerce Township, MI 48382 Directions (248) 471-8982Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sendelbach did colonoscopies for me at Beaumont in 2019 and earlier. Polyps found 3 years earlier were removed right away. Nothing found in 2019. Pictures were shown to me and results explained.
About Dr. Mariquit Sendelbach, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1457563488
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sendelbach has seen patients for Gastroparesis, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sendelbach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sendelbach. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sendelbach.
