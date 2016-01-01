Dr. Marisa Siebel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siebel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marisa Siebel, MD
Overview of Dr. Marisa Siebel, MD
Dr. Marisa Siebel, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Siebel's Office Locations
Imbert Cancer Center440 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 414-6800Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Vivo Health Pharmacy At Cfam450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8900
South Shore University Hospital301 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (516) 734-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marisa Siebel, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1942303094
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
