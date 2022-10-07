See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Marjorie Mamsaang, DO

Pain Management
5.0 (57)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Marjorie Mamsaang, DO

Dr. Marjorie Mamsaang, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Mamsaang works at Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mamsaang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine
    2601 SW 37th Ave Ste 701, Coral Gables, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 494-2369
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine
    3375 Burns Rd Ste 108, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 510-8148

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Anemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 07, 2022
    This place is great
    Anonymous — Oct 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marjorie Mamsaang, DO
    About Dr. Marjorie Mamsaang, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174906457
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
    Medical Education
    • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mamsaang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mamsaang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Mamsaang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mamsaang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mamsaang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mamsaang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

