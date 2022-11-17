Dr. Mark Allison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Allison, MD
Dr. Mark Allison, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
EyeCare Associates of South Tulsa10010 E 81st St Ste 100, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 250-2020
Warren Eye Center6160 S Yale Ave Fl 3, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 497-3937
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University TX
- University OK Hlth Scis Ctr
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Allison has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allison has seen patients for Visual Field Defects and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Allison speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Allison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allison.
