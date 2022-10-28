Dr. Mark Aziz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aziz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Aziz, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Aziz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kingsport, TN.
Dr. Aziz works at
Locations
Wellmont Cardiology Services2050 MEADOWVIEW PKWY, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 230-5000
Holston Valley Medical Center130 W Ravine Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 224-6250
Hawkins County Memorial Hospital Swing Bed851 Locust St, Rogersville, TN 37857 Directions (423) 921-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Holston Valley Medical Center
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Johnston Memorial Hospital
- Lonesome Pine Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Aziz was very patient with me and I was terrified. He carefully explained every step and allowed time for questions. He is excellent and I greatly appreciate him and his skills.
About Dr. Mark Aziz, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1407003403
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aziz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aziz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aziz has seen patients for Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aziz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Aziz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aziz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aziz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aziz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.