Dr. Mark Bej, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Bej, MD
Dr. Mark Bej, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Sheffield Village, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center, Fisher-Titus Medical Center, Magruder Hospital, Mercy Health - Allen Hospital, Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital, The Bellevue Hospital, UH St. John Medical Center and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.
Dr. Bej works at
Dr. Bej's Office Locations
-
1
Midwest Neuroscience Inc5319 Hoag Dr Ste 111, Sheffield Village, OH 44035 Directions (440) 934-2272
Hospital Affiliations
- Firelands Regional Medical Center
- Fisher-Titus Medical Center
- Magruder Hospital
- Mercy Health - Allen Hospital
- Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital
- ProMedica Memorial Hospital
- The Bellevue Hospital
- UH St. John Medical Center
- University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bej is deeply knowledgeable and caring. He is the best! I recommended him to my grandson, and he was so impressed by how smart Dr. Bej was. Grandson felt relieved that someone recognized and treated his ailment and that Dr. Bej explained everything to him. In my own experience, I so appreciate his deep structure knowledge! Awesome! He listens to his patients! I came using equipment from a different company and have never been asked to change. He works with any reputable company.
About Dr. Mark Bej, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1427040914
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Clinical Pathology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bej has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bej accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bej. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bej.
