Dr. Mark Brenner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Firsthealth Montgomery Memorial Hospital, Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital and Scotland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Brenner works at Pinehurst Surgical Clinic in Pinehurst, NC with other offices in Sanford, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.