Overview of Dr. Mark Burt, MD

Dr. Mark Burt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Burt works at Wake Forest-Wakefield in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Runner's Knee and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.