Dr. Mark Campbell, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (157)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Campbell, MD

Dr. Mark Campbell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.

Dr. Campbell works at Mark Campbell, MD in Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Campbell's Office Locations

    Mark Campbell, MD
    14520 W Granite Valley Dr # 210, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 974-2673

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
  • Wickenburg Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 157 ratings
    Patient Ratings (157)
    5 Star
    (114)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (27)
    About Dr. Mark Campbell, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619918745
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Institute for Bone and Joint Disorders
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Oregon
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Campbell works at Mark Campbell, MD in Sun City West, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Campbell’s profile.

    Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    157 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

