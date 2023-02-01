Overview of Dr. Mark Campbell, MD

Dr. Mark Campbell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.



Dr. Campbell works at Mark Campbell, MD in Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.