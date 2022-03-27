Dr. Mark Chishom, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chishom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Chishom, DMD
Overview
Dr. Mark Chishom, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Norcross, GA.
Dr. Chishom works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental6131 Peachtree Pkwy, Norcross, GA 30092 Directions (470) 226-5660
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chishom?
Dr. Chishom is awesome and very professional. I had an amazing experience. His assistants are super sweet and friendly. I read some other reviews and he's not rude. He's just a no nonsense man. We laughed and he made the experience very tolerable and he seems to have a great relationship with his assistants. They've all been working for him for a long time which says a lot about him.
About Dr. Mark Chishom, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1417908328
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chishom has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chishom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chishom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chishom works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Chishom. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chishom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chishom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chishom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.