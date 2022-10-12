Dr. Mark Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Cohen, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Cohen, MD
Dr. Mark Cohen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush LLC1611 W Harrison St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 432-2302
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I came to this Dr with a previous surgery to my left wrist fracture that went wrong and I was a surgical mess! He expertly diagnosed and set me up for surgical repair of my broken hardware and hand disfigurement…Thank goodness for Doctors that still put others before themselves! I trust this Doctor and refer him to everyone I know.
About Dr. Mark Cohen, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1952380669
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Hand Center
- UCSD Medical Center
- UC San Diego Med Ctr
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
172 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.