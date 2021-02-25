Dr. Dawkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Dawkins, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Dawkins, MD is a Dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue.
Locations
Dawkins Mark MD Office13174 N MACARTHUR BLVD, Oklahoma City, OK 73142 Directions (405) 721-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthChoice
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dawkins is the best Dermatologist! He is knowledgeable, professional and compassionate! I trust him completely! 5 stars
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Dermatology
