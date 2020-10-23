Dr. Dosch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Dosch, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Dosch, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.
Dr. Dosch works at
Locations
Bgst Gi LLC1325 S Congress Ave Ste 211, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 740-2900
Outpatient Ctr of Boynton Bch Ltdthe2351 S Seacrest Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 404-7667
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr . Dosch is a wonderful, brilliant Doctor.. He is very precise and also very kind and caring. I am and will always be grateful that he is my doctor. The staff is very friendly and very nice..
About Dr. Mark Dosch, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Dutch and Spanish
- 1144255530
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dosch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dosch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dosch has seen patients for Indigestion, Constipation and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dosch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dosch speaks Dutch and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Dosch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dosch.
