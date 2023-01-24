Dr. Douthit has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Douthit, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Douthit, MD
Dr. Mark Douthit, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies, Poudre Valley Hospital and UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital.
Dr. Douthit works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Douthit's Office Locations
-
1
Heart Center of the Rockies Cath Lab LLC2500 Rocky Mountain Ave Ste 100, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 624-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Poudre Valley Hospital
- UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Douthit?
Quadruple Bypass • rather an emergency • Dr. Douthit was ever so kind and professional and from my perspective, I would say he saved my life. I couldn't ask for anyone better than Dr. Douthit who truly held my heart in his hands and kept this heart alive when it might have given up without him!
About Dr. Mark Douthit, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1326038555
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Douthit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Douthit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Douthit works at
Dr. Douthit has seen patients for Aortic Dissection, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Douthit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Douthit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douthit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Douthit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Douthit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.