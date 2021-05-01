Overview

Dr. Mark East, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital and Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.



Dr. East works at East Cardiovascular Specialists in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.