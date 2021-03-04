Overview of Dr. Mark Erickstad, MD

Dr. Mark Erickstad, MD is an Urology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview, Longview Regional Medical Center and Titus Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Erickstad works at Texas Urology Specialists in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.