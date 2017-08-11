Dr. Mark Falvo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falvo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Falvo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center.
Delaware Surgical Group PC1150 Youngs Rd Ste 202, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 636-9004
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center
He is very caring and professional!!!
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
