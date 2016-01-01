Overview

Dr. Mark Fasulo Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital, Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth and Tyler County Hospital.



Dr. Fasulo Jr works at Advanced Cardiovascular Specs in Beaumont, TX with other offices in Jasper, TX and Woodville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.