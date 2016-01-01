Dr. Fasulo Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mark Fasulo Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Fasulo Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital, Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth and Tyler County Hospital.
Dr. Fasulo Jr works at
Locations
Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists Llp755 N 11th St Ste P2200, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 892-1192
Christus Jasper Mem Home Care2014 S Wheeler St Ste 200, Jasper, TX 75951 Directions (409) 385-1780
Tyler County Hospital1100 W Bluff St, Woodville, TX 75979 Directions (409) 892-1192
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
- Tyler County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Fasulo Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1366686487
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fasulo Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fasulo Jr works at
Dr. Fasulo Jr has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fasulo Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fasulo Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fasulo Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fasulo Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fasulo Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.