Dr. Mark Flasar, MD
Dr. Mark Flasar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Anne Arundel Gastroenterology Assoc820 Bestgate Rd Ste 2A, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 224-2116
Anne Arundel Gastroenterology Associates8109 Ritchie Hwy Ste 102, Pasadena, MD 21122 Directions (410) 224-2116
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Flaser was very professional and knowledgeable. The overall office experience was excellent.
About Dr. Mark Flasar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Duke University Med Center
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Flasar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flasar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flasar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flasar has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flasar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Flasar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flasar.
