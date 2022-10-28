Overview

Dr. Mark Flasar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Flasar works at Anne Arundel Gastroenterology Associates in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Pasadena, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.