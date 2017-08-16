Dr. Mark Flora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Flora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Flora, MD
Dr. Mark Flora, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Flora's Office Locations
Urology Associates - Nashville2801 Charlotte Ave # 100, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 703-2490
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is the nicest, friendliest doctor that I have, he takes his time with you and really takes an interest in you, best urologist in Nashville !!
About Dr. Mark Flora, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1336126358
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
