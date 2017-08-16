Overview of Dr. Mark Flora, MD

Dr. Mark Flora, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Flora works at Urology Associates - Nashville in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Male Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.