Overview of Dr. Mark Freeborn, MD

Dr. Mark Freeborn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Island Hospital.



Dr. Freeborn works at EvergreenHealth Pain Care in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.