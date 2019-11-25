Dr. Mark Gannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Gannon, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Gannon, MD
Dr. Mark Gannon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clairton, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.
Dr. Gannon works at
Dr. Gannon's Office Locations
-
1
Jefferson Hospital565 Coal Valley Rd, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 469-7110
- 2 1200 Brooks Ln, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 469-7110
-
3
Allegheny Health Network Surgery Ctr - Bethel Park1000 Higbee Dr, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 469-7110
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gannon?
Dr. Gannon was/is excellent! He is knowledgeable, attentive, willing to take the time to explain issues and surgical intervention. Dr. Gannon's surgical technique is excellent.. the scar from my mastectomy is straight, placed perfectly so it is mostly hidden. He did such a wonderful job with the breast removal I was able to have the implant placed without a spacer and my nipple was saved.
About Dr. Mark Gannon, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1265437974
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gannon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gannon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gannon works at
Dr. Gannon has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gannon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gannon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gannon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.