Overview of Dr. Mark Gannon, MD

Dr. Mark Gannon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clairton, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.



Dr. Gannon works at Jefferson Hospital in Clairton, PA with other offices in Bethel Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.