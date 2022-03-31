Dr. Mark Goldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Goldstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Goldstein, MD
Dr. Mark Goldstein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Goldstein works at
Dr. Goldstein's Office Locations
Rheumatology Associates of Long1200 South Ave Ste 307, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (401) 351-2280
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Conscientious, knowledgeable and caring. Office staff is helpful and kind.
About Dr. Mark Goldstein, MD
- Rheumatology
- 44 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Mt Sinai Elmhurst Genl Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldstein speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
