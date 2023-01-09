Dr. Mark Guadagnoli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guadagnoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Guadagnoli, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Guadagnoli, MD
Dr. Mark Guadagnoli, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies, Poudre Valley Hospital and UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital.
Dr. Guadagnoli's Office Locations
Heart Center of the Rockies Cath Lab LLC2500 Rocky Mountain Ave Ste 100, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 624-1800
Wops Inc5050 Powderhouse Rd, Cheyenne, WY 82009 Directions (307) 634-1311
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Poudre Valley Hospital
- UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Repaired my complicated aortic aneurism 8 years ago.
About Dr. Mark Guadagnoli, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh
- Phoenix Integ Surg Res
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guadagnoli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guadagnoli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guadagnoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guadagnoli has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guadagnoli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Guadagnoli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guadagnoli.
