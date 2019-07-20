Overview

Dr. Mark Haber, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Haber works at Georgia Urology in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.