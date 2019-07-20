Dr. Mark Haber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Haber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Haber, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Haber works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Urology5730 Glenridge Dr Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 256-1844
-
2
Georgia Urology PA Cumming1800 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 370, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 889-9737
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haber?
I was referred to Dr. Haber by my family practice because of elevated PSA scores. I was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2011. Dr. Haber clearly explained all treatment options and later performed robotic surgery to remove the prostate. I am thankful to be cancer free over 7 years later. I frankly can’t believe sone of the negative reviews I am reading on this site.
About Dr. Mark Haber, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710089404
Education & Certifications
- University Ala
- Emory University Affil Hospital
- Emory University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haber works at
Dr. Haber has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haber speaks Spanish.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Haber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.