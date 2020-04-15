Overview of Dr. Mark Indzonka, MD

Dr. Mark Indzonka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono and Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe.



They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.