Overview

Dr. Mark Jacobs, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.



Dr. Jacobs works at Cardiology at Pease in Portsmouth, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomegaly, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.